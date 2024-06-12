Shortly after Evans wrapped up his OV, the second such visit of his recruitment, CavsCorner caught up with the Stone Bridge standout to discuss the trip.

This past weekend among the a host of official visitors at UVa was one of UVa's top overall defensive targets, as four-star in-state defensive tackle Christian Evans made the trek to Charlottesville.

"My visit last weekend was very fun," Evans told CavsCorner. "My highlights from the weekend were talking to one of the Media Studies professors, and learning more about the program and getting to know the professor and her background."

While football is a major part of Evans' life and future, the state's No. 4 player in 2025 is also very much education oriented, and as you can likely tell, the education factor was a major part of his visit.

"UVa's biggest selling point to me has been the world class academics and me having a chance of playing early," he said.

When it comes to the football side of things, Evans had a great time as well.

"I spent most of my weekend with Coach (Kevin) Downing, Coach (Coy) Deweese, Coach Jon (Celestin), and (Director of Recruiting) Justin Speros. I’ve always had a good relationship with these coaches and that continued through the weekend," he said.

Evans also shared a popular sentiment from throughout the weekend, which is that the new Football Operations Center is a sight to behold.

"Seeing the new facility was great," he said. "One of the best I’ve seen."

Overall, it was a very strong official visit for Evans to Charlottesville.

"UVa is definitely a top school for me," he said. But the Cavaliers will have to continue to recruit the Ashburn native throughout the next few weeks as he is still scheduled to take official visits to Virginia Tech and Oklahoma over the next two weekends.

When it comes to a potential decision, Evans plans to make a decision at the end of the month following his final official visit.



