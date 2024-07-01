Unfortunately for four-star guard Chance Mallory, it’s going to be a while before the Charlottesville native is able to play due to a broken ankle. But that doesn’t stop him from moving forward in his recruitment.

Currently No. 74 overall in the class of 2025, Mallory released his final six schools this week from which he’ll eventually choose. In the midst of setting up official visits, recovering from his ankle injury has become the main priority.

“The recovery is going great,” Mallory told CavsCorner. “I started PT last week so I am just trying to get it healthy so I can be ready for the winter season.”

Last week the 5-foot-9 guard announced a final group that included Clemson, Miami, Tennessee, Villanova, UVa, and Virginia Tech. He broke down each one of them to CavsCorner.

Virginia Tech: “They probably talk to me the most out of anyone and I have a real close relationship with Coach (Mike) Young, so just that connection is one of the reasons they are one of my top schools.”

Villanova: “I have a really strong relationship with Villanova. Coach Howard and I talk all the time and I feel like I fit their play style the best out of all the schools. I love the style and just how hard they play.”

UVa: “I probably have the closest relationship with Virginia out of any of the schools. I have pretty much known Coach (Tony) Bennett and Coach (Jason) Williford my entire life. I was at their practice last week and they just keep telling me how much they see me fitting in their system.”

Clemson: “I talk to Coach Dixon a lot and I really enjoy their playing style. They like to get out and score and play defense so I feel like I could fit in with them very well.”

Miami: “I have gotten close with Coach (Jim) Larrañgaga and I have enjoyed learning about the success he has had with smaller guards. He has been telling me they know how to make me successful and I feel like I could go there and be really successful.”

Tennessee: “They have had a lot of little guards over the years and have been really successful with them. I have a strong connection with Coach Gainey and he can really see me fitting well in their system.”

Not only has he trimmed his list down but Mallory has a date in mind for when he wants to make his college decision.

“I am in the midst of setting up my official visits with the plan to know my decision by October 30th,” he said.



