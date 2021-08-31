Four-star guard DJ Hand recaps South Florida official visit

South Florida hosted Landstown (VA) High School four-star guard Donald ‘DJ’ Hand Jr. last weekend on an official visit and the No. 102 ranked prospect in the Rivals150 spoke with BullsInsider.com about the trip, what he really liked and where things now stand in his recruitment.

Who came with you on the trip?

It was my mom, my stepdad, my little brother, my stepmom and my dad.

Can you give a recap of the visit?

Yes sir, it was a tremendous visit. Um, they showed me all the facilities, met the academic advisors, we took a campus tour, we went out to eat and I got to spend time with the players. I really got to feel out all of them. They're all great guys. I got to see the player's workout. I got to see Caleb Murphy. Sam Hines, I got to see a couple players work out and they're hard workers. So, that's what I like. I got to meet Coach Gregory's wife. So, it was overall really a great visit. It was a really nice place. I had a great visit. I enjoyed my time.