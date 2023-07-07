Prospects from the 2025 class are starting to garner more attention from college coaches and one prospect who is being evaluated by the staff from UVa is four-star in-state forward Nate Ament.

Ament recently transferred from Colgan High School to Highland School and just debuted at No. 39 overall in the class of 2025.

“The transition from Colgan to Highland has been good,” he told CavsCorner. “We are in the gym a lot, I am working with a personal trainer there and I am just super happy to be a part of that program.”

Led by Jason Williford, the Wahoos started to track Ament last year and he has actually already been on Grounds for an unofficial visit.

“My relationship with Virginia is really starting to become great,” he explained. “I have talked with Coach Williford since June 15th and we have been talking a lot. I have enjoyed talking back and forth with him.”

Ament has been able to see how Virginia plays and likes the idea of being in that system.

“I think I could go there and fit in well,” he said. “I know they are a very disciplined program but I feel like I would be a good leader on and off the court if I were to go there. I think I could do a lot of things offensively and defensively for them because of my versatility.

“How they get their offense moving really stands out,” Ament added. “All of the guys really play well together and they trust each other no matter what is going on in the game.”

Though Tony Bennett has not extended an offer yet, Ament said he knows he needs to keep on improving in order for that to happen.

“I think I just need to continue to take it to the next level when I am on the court,” he said. “I need to continue to talk all the time when I am in the game and of course I need to give it my all whenever I am in the game. I don’t want to ever put my head down when I am playing and I just need to always be engaged in what is happening in the game.”

With Ament being a top 40 player in the country, there are a lot of other schools to go along with Virginia that are starting to prioritize him.

“June 15th was a good day,” Ament said. “I really did not expect it to be such a crazy day because I did not think so many colleges were going to reach out but I enjoyed hearing from all of the schools that did reach out. It is a good feeling knowing that my hard work is finally starting to pay off.

“I really enjoyed hearing from Indiana, Texas, Florida State, Mississippi State, Iowa, Penn State, Virginia, ODU and College of Charleston,” he added.

When asked which schools he would like to visit soon, he said, “I want to go back to Virginia and I want to visit Indiana.”



