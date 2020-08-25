Four-star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams is ready to announce his commitment. The Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed standout will go public with his decision on Thursday at 5pm. Williams will choose one of his top six schools and each have plenty going for them.



IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Alabama: "Their tradition of putting defensive linemen in the NFL is a big factor," Williams said. "The education there is good and I'm talking to all the coaches. The coaches know what they're doing. When I was on campus I had a good time. They showed me around and I just overall liked it."

LSU: "I like them for some of the same reasons as Alabama but I just haven't been there yet," he said. "They have a good program and a good education. If I went there I could make an impact. I've been texting some of the coaches."



North Carolina: "When I went there I got a good vibe," said Williams. "I liked what I saw and what I hear about everything they could offer there. The head coach and the staff are really knowledgeable."

Ohio State: "Coach Johnson is a legend when it comes to the defensive line and putting guys in the league," he said. "He knows what he's doing. They have a good program and they do a good job helping guys after school in real life. My mom was interested in that."



South Carolina: "They also put a few guys in the league from the defensive line," Williams said. "I'm pretty sure they have a few openings now. I know a few people, like Jakai Moore and Vershon Lee, and they've been telling me what it's like down there."



Virginia Tech: "Since freshman year they've always been one of the schools I'd love to go to," he said. "I like coach Tapp and coach Terrlinck a lot. I have a good vibe with them. They're cool but also serious. I've been on campus plenty of times and seen everything I need to see. It's a good school."

RIVALS' REACTION...