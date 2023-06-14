Two weeks after dispensing their opening offers for the 2025 class, the Tigers have christened the group with the public commitment Wednesday from Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian four-star rising junior running back Gideon Davidson . Davidson had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Now the pursuits for the next cycle are off to a bang.

Davidson (5-11, 195), ranked No. 86 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State among others. He also held offers from Tennessee, USC, Auburn, South Carolina, Oregon, Miami and Oklahoma.

"I love the culture at Clemson," Davidson said in a prepared statement. "Genuine family feeling. A sense that they care about me beyond my football ability. Emphasize academics. I really think I'm going to like the P.A.W. (Journey) program. Players and/or coaches not getting in trouble or having incidents off the field.

"They want to win. They expect to win. And they win a lot. I like that."

Davidson began attending the Dabo Swinney Camp after his eighth grade year. So familiarity and relationships have long existed.

He traveled in for two Clemson games last fall, then returned twice over two weeks in April for the program's underclassmen day and spring game.

The Tigers made him their first and only 2025 running back offer May 31, and we can now share that Davidson committed on that phone call.

"(Running backs coach C.J.) Spiller is amazing," Davidson said. "He is a humble legend. We have built up a good relationship over the last two years. I can't wait to play for him.

"The hospitality staff in the recruiting department at Clemson on every one of my visits was top-shelf."

In eight games as a sophomore, Davidson was credited with more than 1,400 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns on 140 carries.