FOUR-STAR DAVIDSON TO CLEMSON
Clemson recruiting for this class sizzled last week.
Now the pursuits for the next cycle are off to a bang.
Two weeks after dispensing their opening offers for the 2025 class, the Tigers have christened the group with the public commitment Wednesday from Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian four-star rising junior running back Gideon Davidson. Davidson had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Davidson (5-11, 195), ranked No. 86 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State among others. He also held offers from Tennessee, USC, Auburn, South Carolina, Oregon, Miami and Oklahoma.
"I love the culture at Clemson," Davidson said in a prepared statement. "Genuine family feeling. A sense that they care about me beyond my football ability. Emphasize academics. I really think I'm going to like the P.A.W. (Journey) program. Players and/or coaches not getting in trouble or having incidents off the field.
"They want to win. They expect to win. And they win a lot. I like that."
Davidson began attending the Dabo Swinney Camp after his eighth grade year. So familiarity and relationships have long existed.
He traveled in for two Clemson games last fall, then returned twice over two weeks in April for the program's underclassmen day and spring game.
The Tigers made him their first and only 2025 running back offer May 31, and we can now share that Davidson committed on that phone call.
"(Running backs coach C.J.) Spiller is amazing," Davidson said. "He is a humble legend. We have built up a good relationship over the last two years. I can't wait to play for him.
"The hospitality staff in the recruiting department at Clemson on every one of my visits was top-shelf."
In eight games as a sophomore, Davidson was credited with more than 1,400 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns on 140 carries.
Davidson was born in northern Ghana and went to live in an orphanage before turning 2 after his father died and mother struggled to provide for him and his siblings.
He was adopted by one American family, given back less than three years later, and then adopted into his family in 2011.
"From the start of the process, our family prayed a lot that I might have the wisdom to know which one was the one for me," Davidson said. "In the end choosing the one for me became really clear. Yes, there were a number of places I think I could have fit in well and been a good fit for both the college team and me. But one was the best fit for me when everything was factored in.
"I considered academics; culture on and off the field by the players and staff; opportunity to win a national championship; developing a really good relationship with a running backs coach who played at a high level; a school and football program really interested in preparing me well for life after football; use of running backs in their offensive scheme; had a real good student Christian ministry, and if possible within six hours of home.
"Clemson had all of those factors. That's why I went all-in."
