Top-100 class of 2026 offensive guard Darius Gray will visit Florida State on Saturday.

This will be Gray's first time seeing the Seminoles in person, but they have been on his radar for a long time. The program extended a scholarship offer to Gray back in February and things have progressed from there.

The St. Christopher's School (Richmond, Virginia) standout spoke with Rivals and discussed his excitement for the upcoming trip.

"Being around great people, having the opportunity to learn new things and just being around a school I have always dreamed of as a child," Gray said when asked what he is looking forward to seeing in Tallahassee.