It didn’t take long for teams to work on positioning themselves for Bryce Steele’s commitment. The former South Carolina linebacker commit is already building stronger connections with four schools.

“Right now I'm just sitting down with my family, listening to different schools, and seeing what they have to offer so we can figure out what the best place is for me,” Steele said. “It’s some schools I committed to South Carolina, schools that offered a while ago during my sophomore and junior years. Michigan State- “Coach Burton actually offered me earlier this year,” he said. “The other night I was on a Zoom call with coach Tucker and some of the other staff members. My mother and I just sat there and listened to everything they had to offer.”

Texas- “I was close with coach Hutzler and coach Huxtable,” said Steele. “We've talked about the rich history behind Texas football. It's a great academic school with big time football. I haven't really studied their class that much but I know they have a couple players at my position already.”

N.C. State- “I’m actually pretty cool with Drake Thomas and Payton Wilson,” he said. “I worked out with them over quarantine when all the college athletes weren't able to work out with their team. I also know a lot of players on the defensive side of the ball there. I know that their 2021 class is shaping up pretty well with players like Jordan Poole and Aaron McLaughlin. A lot of players at N.C. State have been hitting me up trying to get me there. It's right in my backyard so having the possibility to play close to home is nice.”

Boston College- “The new coaches are some of the same coaches that were recruiting back at Ohio State,” Steele said. “I’ve known them for a little over a year and they're phenomenal coaches. Coach Hafley is turning things around at Boston College. It's an amazing academic school and so that's another good thing about them.”

On his next steps- “I’ll be doing some virtual visits,” he said. “Nothing is really set up right now but I've had some calls with Texas and Michigan State. I've done some FaceTiming, texting, and phone calls with N.C. State. I'm sure over the next few weeks there will be some more Zoom calls. I'm still going to sign during the Early Signing Period.”

