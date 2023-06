Former Penn State tight end Mathias Barnwell has entered the transfer portal, the Fredericksburg (VA) native announced on Monday evening via Twitter . He'll have four years of eligibility remaining.

Barnwell left the program earlier this month, just seven months after signing with the Nittany Lions in December. Barnwell originally committed to Penn State Lions in June of 2020 before decommitting in January 2021, only to recommit to the program in September 2021.

Penn State signed 23 prospects as part of their 2023 recruiting class that ranked 16th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.