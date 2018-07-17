HARRISONBURG — His professional football career started just like his college one ended — with a championship.

The only difference, former James Madison wide receiver Brandon Ravenel was more than 4,000 miles from home when he earned his second title across the Atlantic Ocean in Spain.

“It was awesome,” Ravenel said. “It was truly life changing for me.”

Ravenel’s Badalona Dracs won the Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano championship last month.

But a year ago at this time, Ravenel didn’t know what would come next in his life. He had auditioned in front of NFL and Canadian Football League scouts at JMU’s pro day that March, but nothing came of it — he wasn’t drafted, didn’t earn an undrafted free agent contract or even an invite to try out at a rookie minicamp — and this was fresh off of helping as a key offensive weapon for the Dukes en route to their second championship in school history.

During JMU’s 2016 postseason run, Ravenel recorded eight catches for 155 yards and two scores and returned a kick for a touchdown in a second-round playoff win over New Hampshire. The two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team receiver hauled in 45 receptions for 720 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.

“I was kind of bent out of shape about [the NFL],” Ravenel said. “But then I came across the opportunity to play in Spain and my dad was just telling me, ‘You may never get that opportunity to play professionally again, let alone in a different country.’

“So he said, ‘Why not? Give it a shot and you never know what can happen.’ I went into it blind, just went with it and it ended up being one of the better decisions I’ve ever made.”

On the field, Ravenel proved he didn’t lose any speed in the year between his final game at Madison and the first time he stepped on the field as a member of the Dracs.

The Stafford native was featured in Badalona’s aerial attack and finished the season as the Spanish squad’s leading receiver, grabbing 84 catches for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns. He added three rushing scores, threw a touchdown, returned a punt for one and ran back a missed field goal for one more during the year.

“What was different from JMU was that we threw the ball about 90 percent of the time, which I loved,” Ravenel said. “In terms of everything else, it was about the same.

“I’d say it was the same rules as college because we still used the college-sized football over there, but it was the same style of play, so it wasn’t hard adjusting to the game. A lot of the teams liked to run the football there, so maybe our team was ahead a little bit, but I loved how we passed the ball a lot. It was something different than what everyone else was doing.”

Ravenel also caught a touchdown in Badalona’s 33-26 LNFA title-bout victory over the Murcia Cobras on June 2.

“Our coaches did an amazing job,” Ravenel said. “They’ve all been to America multiple times to go to different conventions and clinics to pick some of the coaches’ brains here, but they knew a lot and I thought some of our coaches could’ve coached somewhere in America.

“And they bounced me around a little bit. I played both inside and outside receiver, and even sometimes I’d lineup in the backfield and catch passes out of the backfield.”