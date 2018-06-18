If one were to write the perfect tale of a championship season, it would not differ much from the experiences the Spotsylvania baseball team had in 2018.

There were ups and downs—dominating individual and team performances, crushing defeats and improbable rallies.

But, perhaps most importantly, the Knights never got too high or too low. And that’s likely the main reason why they are the Virginia Class 3 state champions.

A week after their thrilling 13-8 extra-innings victory over Abingdon in the championship game, the feeling of winning the program’s first state title is still very surreal to Coach Travis Payne.

“I still don’t think that it has sunk in that we are [state champions],” Payne said via phone over the weekend. “It is an unbelievable feeling.”

When the season began, Spotsylvania was favored by many to win the Battlefield District championship and contend for a Region 3B title and state playoff berth. After all, the Knights were returning 11 seniors from a team that advanced all the way to the state semifinals a year ago before losing a 1-0 heartbreaker to eventual state champion Turner Ashby.

“I knew that we had a chance to have a very good season,” Payne said. “My main concern was us having that killer instinct consistently and not falling flat after we jump on teams early, which we do a lot.”

The Knights didn’t struggle to maintain their killer instinct early on, bolting out to a 9-1 start through the season’s first month. Their lone setback was a 7-3 defeat at William Monroe—a result which they avenged by the same score when they faced the Green Dragons a second time shortly thereafter. Also included in the hot start were victories over eventual regional qualifiers Culpeper (11-6) and Warren County (8-4), as well as a wild 11-10 win over eventual state semifinalist Fluvanna.

Then came the skids.

On April 12, King George’s Kenny Frank tossed a complete game against the Knights, scattering eight hits and striking out nine as the visiting Foxes earned a stunning 2-0 win.

Six days later, they were shut out again. Another all-district pitcher, Eastern View’s Wesley Payne, did the honors this time, limiting them to just three hits in a 4-0 Cyclones’ victory.

The following afternoon at Courtland, they lost a 5-4 heartbreaker. All of a sudden, they had dropped three out of their last four games. They found themselves in fourth place in the district.

“That was a tough point in the season for us as a team,” Payne said. “We had a lot of kids in slumps at that time. We were fortunate to have [our slump] in the middle of the season and not at the end though.”

Payne says that was the turning point in the season for Spotsylvania. After the loss to Courtland, the team held a meeting the following day.

“We just talked about how we needed to get back on track,” he said. “I told the guys that if we didn’t do so, we were going to come up short of our goal of winning a state championship.”

After that, the Knights went on an eight-game winning streak that spanned the remainder of the regular season and the first two rounds of the Region 3B tournament.

During the streak, they avenged their losses to King George (12-0), Eastern View (4-2) and Courtland (10-0). The latter of those wins gave them a share of the Battlefield District title with Courtland.

“So much of [the winning streak] was due to our seniors,” Payne said. “I feel like we all grew up together over these last four years.”

In the regional semifinals against William Monroe, it was one of those seniors that came up huge for Spotsy.

Jon Rivard’s walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning provided a 2-1 triumph and punched the Knights’ ticket back to the state tournament. It also proved to be a precursor to the team’s string of late-game heroics over the final week of the season.

In the state quarterfinals, senior Blake Boggs delivered a sixth-inning RBI double that broke a 3-2 tie. Another senior, second baseman Dale Roop, iced the game in the seventh with a two-run single as they beat Hopewell 5-2.

In the semifinals, Boggs struck again, ripping a sixth-inning RBI triple that tied the game with Brentsville at 5-all. Then, in the eighth, Roop scored on a balk, Boggs on a wild pitch, and junior Trevor Croson added an RBI single that pushed Spotsy to an 8-6 victory. The win avenged a 6-3 setback against Brentsville in the Region 3B championship game a week earlier.

In the finals against highly-touted Abingdon (23-3), the Knights (21-5) built a 5-0 first-inning lead against Florida State commit Cade Hungate, chasing him just one out into the game. Still, they would have to rally twice to hoist the trophy.

Senior center fielder Dante’ Fairchild’s sacrifice fly RBI was the spark in a two-run, fifth-inning rally that tied the game at 8-apiece.

In the pivotal eighth, senior Eugene Snyder started things off by scoring on a wild pitch. Boggs continued his postseason of heroics with an RBI double, Fairchild followed him with a two-run double, and Croson capped the uprising with an RBI single that plated Fairchild.

Just as they had done in their rallies against Hopewell and Brentsville, the clutch Knights scored their decisive runs against Abingdon with two outs.

“We really preached a two-strike, two-out approach to scoring runs,” Payne said. “I really felt like we hit our peak and did those things well during the state tournament, and that’s what made the difference for us.”

Spotsylvania will now face the task of replacing its senior leadership in 2019.

Rivard (.304 AVG/.347 OBP/.489 SLG/.836 OPS, HR, 6 2B, 4 3B, 15 RBI, 23 R as an outfielder; 7-2, 2.83 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 74 K, 59 1/3 IP as a pitcher) has committed to Virginia Tech, where he will enroll after fulfilling a two-year Mormon mission.

Snyder (.342/.461/.479/.940, HR, 5 2B, 3B, 22 RBI, 16 R as a third baseman; 7-2, 2.15, 1.24, 91 K, 58 2/3 IP as a pitcher) will head off to Gardner-Webb University. Fairchild (.278/.389/.511/.900, 3 HR, 8 2B, 2 3B, 15 RBI, 25 R, 8 SB) has committed to UNC-Pembroke.

Boggs is headed to Ferrum to play basketball, while Class 3 player of the year Max Harper (.446/.520/.735/1.255, 5 HR, 7 2B, 3B, 24 RBI, 29 R) will continue slugging it at VMI.

“We have been like a family and these guys have left one heck of a legacy here,” Payne said of his seniors. “They have witnessed some of the biggest moments in my life. We would not be state champions without all of those guys. I’m going to miss them.”



