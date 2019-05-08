Roach’s father, Joe Roach, discussed his feelings for the Duke basketball program. “We just love that it’s fast paced,” he told Devils Illustrated. “My son fits in with the way that they play. We love the way that Coach K coaches. The guys there get along just the same as Jeremy’s team does up in Virginia. They all like each other, support each other and play with each other.”

Duke began its 2020 class in the best way possible on Wednesday in the form of five-star guard Jeremy Roach. Its top point guard target in the junior class, Roach begins what could be a tremendous 2020 class in Durham.

Sitting out his junior high school season due to a torn ACL, Roach should be fully healed once his senior year begins in the fall. He will also sit out his senior travel ball season this summer but remained a priority for the top programs nationally thanks to the body of work that he put together up until this point.

He chose Duke over his other finalists, Kentucky, North Carolina and Villanova, giving the Blue Devils their likely replacement in the backcourt for Tre Jones. Known for his tremendous playmaking abilities, leadership qualities and toughness at the lead guard spot, Roach should be a day one starter in Durham beginning his freshman season.

Roach becomes Duke’s first class of 2020 commitment. More is on the way as they will have to replace a slew of one-and-done freshmen after the season. The next playmaking guard for Coach K, the Blue Devils remain in a great spot for Jalen Johnson and BJ Boston, and continue to pursue five-star center Walker Kessler in the frontcourt.