Five prospects poised to climb in the next rankings update

May was full of top camps and some of the best prospects in the nation were out and about, showing off their skills. Plenty of players who may not be highly ranked showed they deserve more recognition. Check out five prospects who are going to see their stock rise when the rankings are updated again. MORE: Multiple five-stars, blue-chippers hitting Miami for official visit weekend

The 2027 class of quarterbacks in Georgia looks pretty special and Jarrad is one of the best. Arm strength, accuracy, timing and touch – Jarrad showed all of the tools in his toolbox at the Rivals Camp Series event earlier this month in Atlanta. With a big frame and a strong skill set, Jarrad is expected to see a big jump in the 2027 rankings.

Johnson is already a top-30 prospect in the 2027 Rivals250 but his MVP performance at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta was awfully impressive. The potential the Georgia native displayed should push him even higher in the rankings. The 6-foot-4 Johnson can throw with touch, timing, power and consistently hit his receivers in stride. Expect him to challenge for a fifth star in the next rankings update.

Putting the cornerback vs. safety debate aside, a three-star rating for Odem is clearly too low. The strong, athletic and explosive defensive back has the football instincts and anticipatory skills to be an outstanding playmaker at the next level. Odem has the long arms NFL evaluators want along with the tools and techniques to be effective in coverage. He is a well-rounded defender as well, showing the physicality to be an asset in run defense.

At the All-American Bowl earlier this year, Osenda left a lot to be desired but it seems like things have started to click for the Tennessee commit. At the Rivals Camp Series event in Atlanta this month, the towering offensive tackle weighed in at 330 pounds, much lighter than he was earlier this year, and he was much more effective on the field. Osenda's technical abilities, quickness and raw strength helped him earn the MVP award at the camp and now his stock is rising.