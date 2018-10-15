Fork Union won their first game of the season defeating Trinity Episcopal 20-14. The Blue Devils scored on their opening drive and never relinquished the lead the rest of the way. The Titans had a great opportunity to win in the final 30 seconds but the Fork Union defense held tight.

Trinity Episcopal took over the ball at their own 9-yard line trailing by six with three minutes to go in the game. Quarterback Taylor Eggers led Trinity Episcopal to a first down inside the Fork Union 20-yard line. However, the Titans receivers dropped two touchdowns catches in the final 30 seconds to end their comeback bid.

Both teams squandered chances to score points There were seven turnovers in the game; four by Trinity Episcopal and three by Fork Union.

The Blue Devils took the opening kickoff and drove 71 yards in 12 plays for a touchdown. Receiver Larry Elder made a great two-handed reception on a crossing pattern to give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead after the extra point.