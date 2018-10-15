First Win For Fork Union
Fork Union won their first game of the season defeating Trinity Episcopal 20-14. The Blue Devils scored on their opening drive and never relinquished the lead the rest of the way. The Titans had a great opportunity to win in the final 30 seconds but the Fork Union defense held tight.
Trinity Episcopal took over the ball at their own 9-yard line trailing by six with three minutes to go in the game. Quarterback Taylor Eggers led Trinity Episcopal to a first down inside the Fork Union 20-yard line. However, the Titans receivers dropped two touchdowns catches in the final 30 seconds to end their comeback bid.
Both teams squandered chances to score points There were seven turnovers in the game; four by Trinity Episcopal and three by Fork Union.
The Blue Devils took the opening kickoff and drove 71 yards in 12 plays for a touchdown. Receiver Larry Elder made a great two-handed reception on a crossing pattern to give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead after the extra point.
Will Stupalsky opened the 2nd quarter with a 38-yard field goal after a Trinity Episcopal muffed point. Stupalsky also made a field goal on the final play before halftime when he nailed a 42-yard field goal after an interception from Elijah Hawks. Fork Union led 13-3 at halftime.
Eggers connected with Patrick Way for a 25-yard reception followed by a 4-yard touchdown strike to Way to pull Trinity Episcopal to within three at 13-10 with 4:43 to go in the 3rd. The 14-play scoring drive was extended by a fake punt run for 15 yards by Jack Toscano on 4th-and-14.
Fork Union sophomore V'jon Hampton intercepted a pass in the 3rd quarter then broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run before the end of the 3rd quarter to extend the margin to 20-10. Hampton finished with 70 yards rushing on nine carries.
Trinity Episcopal answered three plays later going 91 yards in three plays with Eggers to Way covering the 89 yards on two pass receptions including a 74-yard touchdown with 11:16 to go in the game.
The defense was led by linebacker Xavier White who was in on a bunch of tackles. Junior Carter Crawford had a sack, a pressure and he caused a fumble. Myles Brickhouse had a sack and fumble recovery. For Trinity Episcopal, linebacker Reed Powell was questionable before the game but he made a difference when he entered the game in the 1st quarter. Defensive end James Nelson and freshman Joel Starlings were both busy all afternoon. Junior Jeremy Singleton had a sack and tackle for loss.