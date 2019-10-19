Field goal with time expiring lifts Albemarle in homecoming thriller
Friday night’s matchup between Albemarle and Fluvanna County will be looked at and remembered when this season is over. Both teams exhibited determination, grit, and work ethic as they did their be...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news