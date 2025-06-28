Fast-rising 2028 DB Langston Pridgeon adds Tennessee football offer

2028 defensive back Langston Pridgeon attended Big Orange BBQ junior day event for Tennessee football. (Photo by Langston Pridgeon on X)

Tennessee football hosted a junior day event of high-potential underclassmen on the final day of May before hosting their first camp of the summer the next day and 2028 defensive back Langston Pridgeon earned an offer following a strong performance in the camp setting. The young standout has quickly risen up the radar of college programs this offseason and has had added several offers from Power Four programs since the new year.

He was invited to participate in the Big Orange BBQ event during the day before the camp to get more familiar with the coaches as people and the culture they have established in Knoxville. "What caught my attention the most was culture at Tennessee. It was very welcoming but also focused on their goal to win a national championship." As the young defensive back spent time on campus this weekend, he came away impressed with the attention to detail that secondary coach Willie Martinez possessed. "Coach Martinez was a great teacher during the weekend. He spoke a lot about preparation setting apart the great from the elite and the attention of detail especially for the corner position needed to perform at the highest level."

Under Josh Heupel, the program has recruited hard in the state of Virginia and Pridgeon has the size and physicality that is impressive for a young player with his 6-foot-2 frame. The coaching staff bringing him to campus at such an early point in his recruitment allowed for Martinez and assistant secondary coach Earnest Thomas III to begin to form a relationship with the 2028 prospect. "The camp was great, I learned a lot from Coach Martinez and Coach ET on intermediate and deep ball composure down the field," he told VolReport. "I feel like I showed my competitiveness and explosiveness out of breaks." TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Still coming along as a young prospect, Pridgeon was hungry to add more to his developing game even if it was just the next rep during the camp ahead of his sophomore season at Stone Bridge (Va.). "I like that when (Martinez) was coaching he was very particular in what he wanted to see so I could apply it to the next rep or drill."

