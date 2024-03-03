Fairfax Christian won their 2nd straight VISAA DIII State Championship with an easy 89-59 win over Eastern Mennonite. The Cardinals avenged a 2022 State finals loss to Eastern Mennonite.

After a close 1st quarter, the Cardinals broke the game open in the 2nd quarter finishing the half on a 16-0 run to lead 41-19 at halftime. They held Eastern Mennonite to only five points in the quarter.



