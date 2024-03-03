Will Garlick has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2006. Will served 20 years in the US Air Force and received his Masters degree from Florida Institute of Technology. Email williamgarlick@yahoo.com
Fairfax Christian won their 2nd straight VISAA DIII State Championship with an easy 89-59 win over Eastern Mennonite. The Cardinals avenged a 2022 State finals loss to Eastern Mennonite.
After a close 1st quarter, the Cardinals broke the game open in the 2nd quarter finishing the half on a 16-0 run to lead 41-19 at halftime. They held Eastern Mennonite to only five points in the quarter.
The Cardinals margin was increased to 29 points (65-36) after the 3rd quarter and the outcome was never in doubt in the final eight minutes as they cruised to a 40 point win.
All five starters scored in double-figures for Fairfax Christian led by Elijah Adegbenro with 17 points. Austin Trought and Frank Siaca Bey each contributed 14 points while Nijel Howard and Fred Johnson added 13 and 12 points. Senior Ke'Juan Richburg came off the bench with six assists, three steals, four rebounds and six points.
Eastern Mennonite was led by senior Drew Hatter with 22 points and nine rebounds. Junior Prodigy Simms scored 19 points.