Existing relationship leads to new offer for 2020 standout
Chris Beatty was recently hired to be Pitt’s wide receiver coach after spending time as a coach at Maryland and Virginia, where he built up a reputation as a strong recruiter in both states. As suc...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news