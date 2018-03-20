No play told the story of the Courtland baseball team's nondistrict loss to Culpeper on Monday afternoon any better than a routine ground ball in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Looking to get on base to start a rally, Courtland pitcher Alex Kobersteen led off the inning with a hard-hit grounder to the left side of the infield. Culpeper shortstop Micah Leuterio hustled to his left to cut the ball off, scooping it up off a tough hop and making a strong throw to put Kobersteen out at first base.

It was the routine plays that made all the difference in a 2-1 victory by the visiting Blue Devils (2-3). They made them time and again, while the homestanding Cougars (1-2) did not. Seven errors in the game--five of which came in the final two innings--proved to be their undoing.

"You have to make the routine plays," said Courtland coach Tim Acors after the game. "We did not do that today."

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth, Culpeper center fielder Brady Richardson delivered the first hit of the game off Kobersteen, singling to center field with one out and teammate Vincent Rivera on first. Cougars center fielder Addie Burrow gathered the ball and attempted to throw out Rivera--who had rounded second and was heading for third--but his off-target throw eluded third baseman Ethan Critz.

The next batter, third baseman Zach Smith, hit a popup to second base. Courtland second baseman Cole Ely appeared to have the ball in his sights, but misplayed it off the tip of his glove, allowing Rivera to come home with the tying run.

In the seventh, Blue Devils right fielder Hunter Bowers reached base on an error by Critz to start the inning. After stealing second and taking third on a single by Leuterio, Bowers scored the eventual winning run when Critz was unable to handle a grounder by Rivera.

The defensive miscues overshadowed a stellar outing by Kobersteen. The senior righty mixed his fastball and slider to devastating effect, striking out nine and walking none in a complete-game effort. He took surrendered just two hits in the game, and both Culpeper runs he allowed were unearned.

Not to be outdone was the Blue Devils' Jake Dudley. The right-hander turned in a dominating complete game of his own, matching Kobersteen's nine strikeouts and two hits allowed while walking three. He did not surrender a hit after Burrow's two-out, fourth-inning double. Burrow ultimately scored Courtland's lone run on a steal of home.

"When both pitchers are on, like Alex and Jake certainly were, it always comes down to who makes fewer mistakes," Acors said. "[Culpeper] did a great job of eliminating mistakes today."

First-year Culpeper coach Brandon Mack echoed Acors' thoughts on his team's defensive performance.

"We've been waiting for a complete defensive game," Mack said of his team, which suffered three tough losses against Eastern View, Spotsylvania and Kettle Run last week. "[Defense] is why we have a couple losses against the teams we played last week, particularly Eastern View (7-5) and Kettle Run (6-5). I told [the team] that as long as they can put a complete defensive game together, we'll win ballgames. Our offense is good enough, but defense has got to be a priority."