The 6-3, 294-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 24 rising senior in the Commonwealth. And now, he's Blacksburg-bound.

Perhaps not a surprise outcome, but surprise timing today as the Hokies have snagged Stafford (Va.) Mountain View DT Eric Mensah.

Mensah becomes the 16th commitment in Virginia Tech's 2024 class. He helps the group climb one position in the national rankings to No. 33 overall.

As a junior, he helped lead Mountain View to an 11-2 record, playing alongside incoming Hokies preferred walk-on QB Jackson Sigler and four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones (who has since transferred to Fairfax High). He was first-team All-District at defensive end, but given his frame and physical growth, he is expected to be a space-eating interior lineman at the next level.

He is the fourth defensive lineman and second defensive tackle in the VT class, and a solid complement to penetrating-style DT Emmett Laws on the interior. As he continues to fill out that frame and add bulk, he should be able to command doubles and allow his linemates to win one-on-one battles up front.

