On Episode 13 of On the Hash with Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield reviews what transpired in the State Semifinals as the field whittled down from 12 to six.

Matt gives his thoughts on a couple of decorated coaches in other parts of the state stepping down. We play back an interview with Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain following his team's 55-0 shutout of Indian River to reach their third consecutive Class 5 State Championship.

Larry Rubama from The Virginian-Pilot, Daily Press and 757teamz.com joins Matt to discuss the VHSL State Football Championships taking place at both UVA and Liberty.

Matt also reveals his Picks for all six title games



