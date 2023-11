On Episode 11 of On the Hash with Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield reviews what transpired in Round 1 of the 2023 VHSL Football Playoffs, including his conversation with Indian River Head Football Coach Brandon Carr following their regional quarterfinal win over Bayside.

We reveal the latest Chicho's Pizza 757 Football Player of the Week - Maury two-way standout Fred 'Jay-R' Johnson, a South Carolina Gamecocks commit. Plus, we ask which undefeated team is most vulnerable in Round 2?

Matt then goes through his Round 2 playoff picks across the state.



Click Here for Episode 011 of On the Hash with Hatfield

Interview with Indian River Coach Brandon Here





