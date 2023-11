On Episode 10 of On the Hash with Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield goes through the opening round playoff matchups across the state of Virginia and reveals the latest Chicho's Pizza 757 Football Player of the Week - Cox senior running back Josh Walton.

Jon White, the Head Football Coach of the Bayside Marlins in his 11th year at the helm, joins Matt to discuss his team's opening round playoff matchup against Indian River in Region 5A.

Coach White, who was an assistant on the Bayside staff that won a regional title in 2010, was an All-Beach District linebacker for the Marlins when he played and went on to play College Football at Hampton University.

Matt also projects his State Champion in each of the six classifications.





