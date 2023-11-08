Episode 10 of Field Hockey with Hatfield on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 features a look back at the regional title winners and the State Tournament.

Beanie Schleicher, a former three-time State Champion Head Coach at First Colonial and now area official, joins Matt to break down the brackets for the VHSL and VISAA as well as discuss the upcoming Senior Field Hockey All-Star Game coming up on November 15th.

We also have the latest IL Giardino Chicken Parm Field Hockey Player of the Week, which goes to Ohio State signee Grace Dixon of First Colonial. Dixon scored the game-winning goal in overtime as FC toppled Cox for the Region 5A crown, marking their second win on the season over the rival Falcons, who have won a VHSL record 24 State Championships and each of the previous five.

Click Here for Episode 10 of Field Hockey with Hatfield