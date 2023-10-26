On Episode 8 of On the Hash with Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield goes through the latest Power Ratings as there are two weeks left in the regular season, plus the conversation with King's Fork junior tailback JaVon Ford after his career-high 235-yard performance on 44 rushes in a hard-fought win over Southeastern District foe Oscar Smith.

We also reveal the latest Chicho's Pizza 757 Football Player of the Week.

Joining the show this week is former NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Antoine Bethea, a Denbigh High alum who is being recognized at John B. Todd Stadium in Newport News at half-time of the game between the Patriots and Menchville for his stellar career.

Another playback interview includes Granby Head Football Coach Kendal Jefferson after his team's narrow win in Portsmouth over Norcom to spoil the Homecoming of the Greyhounds as the Comets moved to 6-2 overall.

To close things out, we preview the big matchup on deck this weekend between undefeated Warwick and reigning two-time State Champ Phoebus in the Peninsula District with two of the best defenses in Hampton Roads area historically from a statistical standpoint squaring off against one another.





Click Here for Full Interview with Denbigh grad and former NFL DB Antoine Bethea Here

Click Here for Full Interview with King's Fork RB JaVon Ford Here

Click Here for Full Interview with Granby Coach Kendal Jefferson Here





It's Hatfield on the Hash! | Follow the Show on X @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com