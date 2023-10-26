Episode 8 of Field Hockey with Hatfield on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 features a playback interview with Cox Head Coach Taylor Rountree, who has guided the Falcons to five straight VHSL State Championships. Coach Rountree also played at Cox, which has the VHSL record for state titles in the sport with 24 and counting.

Poquoson Head Coach Darcey Chiappazzi joins the show to discuss her team, which is off to a 12-4 start as they enter the Region 3A Tournament with a home matchup against Bay Rivers District foe New Kent later this week.

Coach Chiappazzi has had a long list of players come through her program go on to the next level wit ha list that includes Skyler Brown and Samantha Grimes now at James Madison, Avery Jackson at Old Dominion, Regan Worley at Liberty, Sydney Baggett at Washington & Lee, Brooke Martin at Mary Washington, among several others.

We have the latest IL Giardino Chicken Parm Field Hockey Player of the Week - Kempsville's Cameron Butler - AND Hatfield's latest Top 10 Rankings as we get set for the regional playoffs.

