On Episode 7 of On the Hash with Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield hits on playback interviews with Phoebus Coach Jeremy Blunt following his team's latest shutout of Bethel as well as Menchville's Amir Harrison and Shane Reimann.

We also reveal the latest Chicho's Pizza 757 Football Player of the Week, which goes to Indian River senior speedster Malachi Hinton, who broke off an 82-yard game-winning touchdown run in a huge road win at Southeastern District foe Nansemond River.

We are joined on the show by Tallwood Head Football Coach John Kepple, who has been at the helm of the Lions since 2011. Coach Kepple talks about the squad at 4-3 overall along with the topsy-survey Beach District as they close in on the playoffs in Region 5A before a road tilt at Princess Anne, followed by two home games against unbeaten Green Run and Ocean Lakes to close out the regular season.



Click Here for Full Interview with Tallwood Coach John Kepple





