On Episode 6 of On the Hash with Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield hits on playback interviews with Oscar Smith WR Travis Johnson and Asst. Coach Lafonte Throurogood + Tabb FB/LB Cam Dixon as well as the latest Chicho's Pizza 757 Football Player of the Week.

We are joined on the show by Kellam Head Football Coach Brian Neas to recap their exciting win over Tallwood and look ahaed to a key matchup at Beach District foe Bayside.

Plus, we look at some of the key games on the docket and the power ratings ramifications with four weeks in the regular to go before the playoffs.



Click Here for Full Interview with Kellam Coach Brian Neas





