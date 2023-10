Episode 6 of Field Hockey with Hatfield on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 features a couple of special guests in First Colonial Coach Meghan Smart, who once played at Old Dominion and Appalachian State, as well as standout player Grace Dixon, who had a hat trick in their recent win over Tallwood and is committed to play the sport at the next level for the Buckeyes of Ohio State.

We have the latest IL Giardino Chicken Parm Field Hockey Player of the Week AND Hatfield's latest Top 10 Rankings with the regular season winding down

