Episode 5 of Field Hockey with Hatfield on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 features a couple of special guests in Norfolk Academy Coach Mary Werkheiser of a program that is now ranked No. 1 in the country in one national poll, plus we catch up with Princess Anne junior and James Madison University commit Sydney Raguini after she scores the game-winning goal against Kellam in overtime.

We have the latest IL Giardino Chicken Parm Field Hockey Player of the Week AND Hatfield's latest Top 10 Rankings, the first of October 2023, as the regular season hits the stretch run.

