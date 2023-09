Episode 004 of the On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast features such guests as Lafayette Head Football Coach Andy Linn following his team's recent win over Smithfield + Cox standouts Gage Trefry and Carter Rodriguez after connecting for a 4th & Goal touchdown pass from 15 yards out late in the fourth quarter to bring their team back against Salem.

Matt also catches up with King's Fork Head Coach Anthony Joffrion, a guest on last week's show, following their dramatic double-overtime victory over Suffolk rival Nansemond River in front of a packed crowd.

We go through the latest VirginiaPreps.com Top Ten Rankings, preview upcoming games and reveal the latest Chicho's Pizza 757 Football Player of the Week - Warwick junior Messiah Delhomme - AND hit on our Question of the Week.





