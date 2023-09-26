Check out Episode 004 of Field Hockey with Hatfield from the PLEX on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Interview Guests include Princess Anne Coach Don Warner of the 3-1 Cavs and Gloucester Head Coach Joe Dougherty of the unbeaten 8-0 Dukes.

Before closing out September and rolling into October, we present another IL Giardino Chick Parm Player of the Week, this team to an athlete from the Southeastern District. PLUS, Matt drops his latest Field Hockey Top 10 Rankings.

