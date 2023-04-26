Episcopal tight end John Rogers has picked up a number of high-academic offers thus far. But the class of 2024’s first Power 5 offer from UVa and his subsequent visit have set the bar high for the competition.

Rogers, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end, visited UVa earlier this month for a junior day before being offered last week. Given then he has thrived in the environment at Episcopal, the offer from the Cavaliers is even more compelling.

“It is an honor that UVa believes in me, “ Rogers told CavsCorner. “I grew up in Middleburg VA, watching the Hoos play every Saturday!”

Speaking about the unique experience during his time in Alexandria, Rogers explained how he was able to educate himself about EHS grads who went on to play at UVa.

“I learned of the extensive line of football players who continued their careers at UVa,” he said. “One of them being Eli Gaines, a DB who was elected school president during his time at EHS. I was fortunate enough to be elected for the same position this upcoming year and look forward to getting in contact with Eli about how he balanced his athletic and academic commitments with this role.”

Now in his second year as UVa’s head coach, Tony Elliott continues to make his mark on the recruiting trail as he shares his message to recruits about his vision for the UVa program. That’s been impactful for Rogers thus far.

“It was amazing to be able to speak with Coach Elliot over the phone and meet him in person a few weeks prior,” Rogers said. “In the few conversations we’ve had, I have been able to see how much he cares about this program and has the utmost confidence in his ability to lead this team to success.”

Rogers also added that he has “nothing but confidence in the UVa football program under the control of Coach Elliott.”

In addition to Elliott, Rogers has established a relationship with OC Des Kitchings as well.

“I have also gotten to know Coach Kitchings, who is my position coach and area recruiter,” Rogers said. “He has taken time to reach out to my family, and has gone out of his way to check in with me surrounding my baseball schedule and other various topics. It is clear that he cares about his players and recruits.”

The tight end has been a big piece of Elliott’s offense in previous years, so landing Rogers could prove to be vital to the success of the offense going forward.

Rogers, who said he is planning to camp at UVa this summer to show his skills, has a lot of confidence about what he brings to the table.

“What I will show the staff at UVa at camp this summer is that I am incredibly quick for my size, which plays to my strengths on offense,” he added.

Rogers has the on-the-field talent that coaches desire but also has the intangibles that build chemistry off the field as well.

“I don’t care for meaningless stats,” he said. “I believe in building a brotherhood in the locker room, and fighting every practice and every game for the guys in the same uniform.

These leadership skills afforded Rogers an opportunity to be elected a captain as a junior, as they were able to go undefeated in the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC).

At this point in the process, Rogers holds offers from more than a dozen schools and says he wants to his take time studying them and their respective programs.

“There have been 13 other schools that have been gracious enough to offer me,” he said. “I am thankful for every single one and will continue to keep this mindset as I talk with other schools.

“I am looking to commit before the end of June, if not earlier,” Rogers added.

In terms of visits, he said he’s like up his official visit to UVa June 2-4 ahead of attending UVa’s camp on June 6. Thereafter, he’s planning to take trips to Stanford, Cal, Duke, and Wake in the following weeks.



