Elite Virginia WR loves 'vibe' at FSU during visit; will 'Noles make cut?

The nation's No. 8-ranked wideout took his much-anticipated visit to Florida State on Sunday and came away so impressed that he now is considering using one of his two remaining official visits for a return trip to Tallahassee.

No one can accuse four-star Virginia wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. of failing to do his research.

After spending most of Sunday on Florida State's campus, Greene said he's going to have to break things down with his parents before making that decision -- or even determining whether the Seminoles will be in his Final 6, which will be released in late July.

And that was after saying he has "loved every minute" of being recruited by FSU's coaching staff.

"I love Florida State," Greene said. "Ever since they first offered me. They came early in the process, and they've been recruiting me hard ever since."

The issue, of course, is that the Seminoles have plenty of company.

Greene, who checks in at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, is being pursued by most of the biggest names in college football.

He already has taken unofficial visits to schools like Oklahoma, Clemson and Texas A&M, and he has taken officials to Georgia, North Carolina and Oregon. Penn State and Notre Dame are just two of the other schools believed to be major contenders.

If the Seminoles don't land one of Greene's two remaining official visits, however, it won't be for lack of effort.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his assistant coaches and support staff camped out in the Moore Athletics Center parking lot around lunchtime Sunday, waiting for Greene to arrive with his parents.

Norvell welcomed the Rivals100 member with a loud yell, and then there was a long procession of hugs, fist bumps and hand shakes.

"I had a great day," Greene said. "From the moment I first arrived on campus, with Coach Norvell and them screaming ... happy I'm there. All the coaches greeting me. I had a great day."

One of the many highlights for the Richmond, Va., product was finally getting a face-to-face meeting with FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

"We had been talking about this visit for awhile now," Greene said. "It was just great to be in person again."

Along with getting to know each other better on a personal level, Dugans explained to Greene how the Seminoles would use him in their offense.

"They love a lengthy receiver, so I check all the boxes," he said. "They said I've just got to come in here and compete."

If Greene had any doubts about how badly Florida State wants him in the Class of 2022, he certainly didn't after he and his parents got to enjoy a lengthy one-on-one chat with Norvell.

The Seminoles' second-year head coach spent an hour and 15 minutes chatting with the Greene family.

"It was great," the four-star prospect said. "It was more about the family piece than football."

As one might be able to tell from his detailed visit schedule, Greene is in no rush to make a college decision. In fact, he said he might not make a commitment until after his senior season of high school.

For now, the coaches at Florida State and other schools will have to wait to find out if they make Greene's Final 6. But the talented wideout sure made it sound like the Seminoles have a very good shot.

He added that they definitely improved their chances with this visit.

"I loved it so much," Greene said. "Just the energy ... the vibe was great today."

