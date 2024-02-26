Elijah Saunders, At Age 23, Enjoys New Gig at Rise Academy
It’s mid-November and the recently rebranded Rise Academy Guardians (formerly Church Hill Academy) is ready to start its basketball season on the road at Fork Union. On the bench standing with the team as starting lineups are set to be announced is Elijah Saunders.
It’s a pre-game position Saunders has grown accustomed to over the years, first as a High School (Glen Allen/Millwood) and post-graduate (TPLS Christian Academy) basketball player and then as the skill development trainer for Varina’s 2022-2023 State Championship team. But as lineups were being read, Saunders found himself in the wrong place for the first time.
“I’m so used to being an assistant, I’m lined up with the players on the bench instead of doing fist pounds at the scorer’s table,” Saunders said.
The game was not only the first for Rise Academy, but it was Saunders’ first as a Head Coach. It was, and remains, a surprising position for the 23-year-old to be in, considering he is just a few years removed from high school and a potential college basketball career.
Saunders battled injuries throughout his playing days, ranging from a concussion to a broken thumb to knee surgery. Despite his talent, the lack of court time hurt his recruitment. When COVID and the transfer portal changed the way schools approached recruiting, he was faced with creating a new plan. Saunders enrolled at Virginia State, where he picked up an internship within the athletic department.
“I always saw myself doing more with the game of basketball because I loved the game so much,” Saunders said. “As I was interning, COVID hit that year, and it changed my perspective.”
Saunders’ opportunity to do something more ultimately came at the suggestion of his best friend. His best friend just so happens to be one of the most recognizable faces in college basketball and the Richmond area.
“My best friend is Armando Bacot. After his freshman year [at North Carolina] he came home from the summer and just asked me to rebound for him,” Saunders said. “When I did that, I started working him out and training him and it started to become natural. He said, ‘why don’t you start your own training business?’ I said that’s pretty smart.”
Two weeks later, Relentless Concepts Training Program was born. Saunders started off slow, charging small amounts for his services as a basketball skill development trainer. As he’d post clips from his training sessions on his social media accounts, more people began to notice, and his services were in higher demand.
Varina Head Coach Kenneth ‘Coach Boom’ Randolph took notice as Saunders was training players from both his high school and AAU squads, including standout Kennard Wyche Jr. Randolph then offered Saunders the opportunity to join his Varina coaching staff as a skill development coach during the COVID season.
“You can see [Saunders] has a niche with taking the kids’ weaknesses, skill wise, and working on that,” Randolph said. “That’s a fine skill that most coaches or trainers don’t have. They just have something in their mind that they want to do. When you translated that to coaching, it gives you an advantage of looking at things from a different lens.”
After helping the Blue Devils to a State Championship last season, Saunders became aware of an opening for the head coach position at Rise Academy. While multiple people recommended that he apply for the job, he kept the idea of putting his name in to himself. Saunders confided in his father that being only 23 years old, he wasn’t quite ready to be in charge.
Even Randolph didn’t expect his assistant to leave for a coaching position – assuming he’d wait out Bacot’s college career and take his training business to another level with professional athletes. However, Saunders ultimately decided to apply.
“Time went on and I said to myself, ‘why not me?’ I went into the interview, and I was confident,” he said.
As it turned out, Saunders was being interviewed by the perfect person at the perfect time. Ron Merriwether, then the school’s athletic director, said Rise was the only school to give him a chance at the position after he returned from a stint overseas. The experience gave him the comfort to make a similar hiring decision of his own.
“It was clear that [Saunders] had the character that these young men could follow,” Merriwether said. “He had a brief stint coming as an assistant coach from a Championship program. Last and most important, I saw me in him when I was a rookie Coach. He is coachable too.”
Said Saunders, “Ron was very supportive when I came in. He definitely was open to letting me be me. He said, ‘I trust you; I’m going to let you rock.’”
From his experience facing off against Church Hill while playing at TPLS, Saunders didn’t have high expectations for his first team. But it was his mission to use his teaching skills, paired with coaching techniques he learned while on the bench at Varina to bring a winning, Championship-level mentality to a school that hadn’t seen a winning record in at least five seasons.
“When I first started, it was not easy. But when I continued to go and push myself and challenge myself, it became comfortable and I began to love being a Head Coach,” he said.
Saunders’ first duty when hired was roster management. As a private school, Rise Academy is able to recruit players from anywhere. However, his first duty was to evaluate the roster as it stood when he arrived. He found one of his major contributors in-house in Nathaniel Seaborn. The junior guard/forward is currently in the top three in points and steals.
Through training and summer league work, Saunders was able to identify junior guards Devonte Atkins (15.5 PPG) and Trevonte Atkins (13.8 PPG) as well as forwards JoJo Henry and Lewis Mallory. The Atkins brothers are the Guardians’ top scorers while Mallory leads the team in rebounding at 6.3 per contest.
Recruiting the roster was only half the battle – coaching them up would ultimately prove to be Saunders’ biggest test as a rookie. Saunders sought to instill the same discipline and preparation he learned from the bench at Varina. In the beginning it wasn’t easy as he was drawing players from different backgrounds together and trying to instill discipline in some that hadn’t previously had it. But it has so far worked out in his favor.
“I’ve got kids from every project in Richmond. It’s not about where they’re from, it’s about them understanding I’m not yelling at you just to yell at you,” Saunders said. “I’m going to yell at you and explain to you why I’m yelling at you so they can understand why I’m discipling them. That helped them believe and trust.”
Rise Academy is the No. 4 seed in the upcoming VISAA Division IV State Basketball Tournament, where they will take on the winner of Banner Christian / Grace Christian in the quarterfinal round on Feb. 28.