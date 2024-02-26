It’s mid-November and the recently rebranded Rise Academy Guardians (formerly Church Hill Academy) is ready to start its basketball season on the road at Fork Union. On the bench standing with the team as starting lineups are set to be announced is Elijah Saunders.

It’s a pre-game position Saunders has grown accustomed to over the years, first as a High School (Glen Allen/Millwood) and post-graduate (TPLS Christian Academy) basketball player and then as the skill development trainer for Varina’s 2022-2023 State Championship team. But as lineups were being read, Saunders found himself in the wrong place for the first time.

“I’m so used to being an assistant, I’m lined up with the players on the bench instead of doing fist pounds at the scorer’s table,” Saunders said.

The game was not only the first for Rise Academy, but it was Saunders’ first as a Head Coach. It was, and remains, a surprising position for the 23-year-old to be in, considering he is just a few years removed from high school and a potential college basketball career.

Saunders battled injuries throughout his playing days, ranging from a concussion to a broken thumb to knee surgery. Despite his talent, the lack of court time hurt his recruitment. When COVID and the transfer portal changed the way schools approached recruiting, he was faced with creating a new plan. Saunders enrolled at Virginia State, where he picked up an internship within the athletic department.

“I always saw myself doing more with the game of basketball because I loved the game so much,” Saunders said. “As I was interning, COVID hit that year, and it changed my perspective.”

Saunders’ opportunity to do something more ultimately came at the suggestion of his best friend. His best friend just so happens to be one of the most recognizable faces in college basketball and the Richmond area.

“My best friend is Armando Bacot. After his freshman year [at North Carolina] he came home from the summer and just asked me to rebound for him,” Saunders said. “When I did that, I started working him out and training him and it started to become natural. He said, ‘why don’t you start your own training business?’ I said that’s pretty smart.”

Two weeks later, Relentless Concepts Training Program was born. Saunders started off slow, charging small amounts for his services as a basketball skill development trainer. As he’d post clips from his training sessions on his social media accounts, more people began to notice, and his services were in higher demand.

Varina Head Coach Kenneth ‘Coach Boom’ Randolph took notice as Saunders was training players from both his high school and AAU squads, including standout Kennard Wyche Jr. Randolph then offered Saunders the opportunity to join his Varina coaching staff as a skill development coach during the COVID season.

“You can see [Saunders] has a niche with taking the kids’ weaknesses, skill wise, and working on that,” Randolph said. “That’s a fine skill that most coaches or trainers don’t have. They just have something in their mind that they want to do. When you translated that to coaching, it gives you an advantage of looking at things from a different lens.”

After helping the Blue Devils to a State Championship last season, Saunders became aware of an opening for the head coach position at Rise Academy. While multiple people recommended that he apply for the job, he kept the idea of putting his name in to himself. Saunders confided in his father that being only 23 years old, he wasn’t quite ready to be in charge.



