Eleven Teams Participate in Prince William HSFB Media Day
Saturday August 5 was Media Day for the Prince William County football teams, and eleven of their coaches pulled together to speculate on this season, harboring high hopes and strong expectations.
To no surprise, many of the coaches leveled their team’s goals against those of the room’s missing elephant, being representatives of last season’s Class 6 state champion, Freedom. And while Eagles’ Coach Darryl Overton and company were unable to attend the proceedings, there is no question that the Virginia single season state point record holder is on everyone’s mind.
Still, there were a number of notable quotables from the 11 coaches on hand, and here is a rundown of some of the better one-liners.
John Paul the Great – Coach Donald Turner brought four players to the presser podium. He has a young team with the Wolves, but said “we can control what we do and how we work.” The Wolves open against Riverdale Baptist of Maryland.
Battlefield – Greg Hatfield came equipped with a pair of B.B. studs, that being Brandon Binkowski and Braden Boggs. Both can play multiple positions, and Hatfield said of Boggs “he’s such a dynamic player that we can move him around, which allows us to do things that make us better.”
In an interesting quote, he noted that Binkowski’s younger sister “might be the best Bink (athlete).” Strong words seeing how Matt (JMU) and younger brother Cam are notable for their gridiron prowess.
The Bobcats have been 20-0 in the past two regular seasons.
Osbourn Park – Marsel Evans is in his second season with the Yellow Jackets and his team is also young. But he said, “The younger players are raising the bar for the older ones.” His timely expectations are not far-fetched. “All I ask for is two years from the kids.”
Patriot – It may take a magnifying glass or compass to recognize this some of the members from this year’s Pioneer squad. According to Coach Sean Finnerty, “we have a lot of guys that nobody knows about. A lot of people are sleeping on us.”
Gainesville – Dan Bruton has a learning curve to flatten in his third year with the Cardinals. One area where he feels confident is with the linebacking corps. “We have 6-8 guys fighting for four spots,” said Bruton. Keep an eye on receiver Aidan McClafferty, who averaged over 100 yards through the air last season.
Brentsville – Along with his son Langston White heading the defense, Coach Loren White looks forward to a third year with quarterback Caleb Alexander, the returning Northwestern District Offensive Player of the Year.
White admits, “We may not be as big as last year.” Any other problems – Oh yeah, Kettle Run has dropped from Class 4 and joined the district. They will play each other to conclude the regular season.
Colgan – Coach Reggie Scott saw some chippiness in his team’s intrasquad scrimmage. “I love the competitive spirit,” said Scott, who is drawing heavily from the Cowboys youth team of Eastern Prince William County. Scott knows his team’s offensive formations right now, but won’t share details. It will be interesting to see how the Sharks respond after losing 24 seniors from last year’s team.
Gar-Field – Coach Tony Keiling had a lot of sophomores in the starting lineup last season and is looking to the experience dividend to pay off. “We played three undefeated (regular season) teams last year. But these guys fight. If we can just start from the first snap.” Keiling feels that the defense is strong, and his offense will be more diverse.
Manassas Park - Coach Mark Teague may win the fictitious award for boldness, getting ready to take over a Cougar program that didn’t field a team last year after a 0-10 record in 2021. But Teague has a reputation for rebuilding teams from the ground up, and his players have bought in. Said one player, “once I felt the energy of Coach Teague, I wanted to play.” MP plans on dressing out 56 players and is working on instilling the JV program.
Forest Park – After a 5-1 finish last season, the Bruins are confident in the gate. “I like what we are building from,” said sideline boss John Robinette.
Kyle Musselman (WR/LB) and Andrew Perry (OLB/CB/WR) will be busy on both sides of the ball, as the Park makes a run at the Cardinal District crown.
Woodbridge – Coach Jimmy Longerbeam may have had the quote of the day. Asked about an upcoming scrimmage against his former team, Alexandria City, Longerbeam deadpanned, “I didn’t coach Alexandria City, I coached at T.C. (Williams).”
Highlighted by stock rising pass catcher Denzel Lambert, the Vikings plan to use a three-receiver formation as they prepare to open against Colonial Forge.
Osbourn – As the only school in Manassas City, Coach Mike Johnson has the pick of the city for his team. This year’s group is fast. “”When we play faster, we win games,” said Johnson. “We’ll see what our depth chart looks like, but we have good pieces. There will be a big change in everything we do.”