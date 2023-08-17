Saturday August 5 was Media Day for the Prince William County football teams, and eleven of their coaches pulled together to speculate on this season, harboring high hopes and strong expectations.

To no surprise, many of the coaches leveled their team’s goals against those of the room’s missing elephant, being representatives of last season’s Class 6 state champion, Freedom. And while Eagles’ Coach Darryl Overton and company were unable to attend the proceedings, there is no question that the Virginia single season state point record holder is on everyone’s mind.

Still, there were a number of notable quotables from the 11 coaches on hand, and here is a rundown of some of the better one-liners.





John Paul the Great – Coach Donald Turner brought four players to the presser podium. He has a young team with the Wolves, but said “we can control what we do and how we work.” The Wolves open against Riverdale Baptist of Maryland.





Battlefield – Greg Hatfield came equipped with a pair of B.B. studs, that being Brandon Binkowski and Braden Boggs. Both can play multiple positions, and Hatfield said of Boggs “he’s such a dynamic player that we can move him around, which allows us to do things that make us better.”

In an interesting quote, he noted that Binkowski’s younger sister “might be the best Bink (athlete).” Strong words seeing how Matt (JMU) and younger brother Cam are notable for their gridiron prowess.

The Bobcats have been 20-0 in the past two regular seasons.





Osbourn Park – Marsel Evans is in his second season with the Yellow Jackets and his team is also young. But he said, “The younger players are raising the bar for the older ones.” His timely expectations are not far-fetched. “All I ask for is two years from the kids.”





Patriot – It may take a magnifying glass or compass to recognize this some of the members from this year’s Pioneer squad. According to Coach Sean Finnerty, “we have a lot of guys that nobody knows about. A lot of people are sleeping on us.”





Gainesville – Dan Bruton has a learning curve to flatten in his third year with the Cardinals. One area where he feels confident is with the linebacking corps. “We have 6-8 guys fighting for four spots,” said Bruton. Keep an eye on receiver Aidan McClafferty, who averaged over 100 yards through the air last season.





Brentsville – Along with his son Langston White heading the defense, Coach Loren White looks forward to a third year with quarterback Caleb Alexander, the returning Northwestern District Offensive Player of the Year.

White admits, “We may not be as big as last year.” Any other problems – Oh yeah, Kettle Run has dropped from Class 4 and joined the district. They will play each other to conclude the regular season.



