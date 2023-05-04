The Deacons picked up a commitment from Efton Reid III on Thursday, making him the second addition from the Bulldogs in the past week — joining Hunter Sallis — and giving Wake Forest the rim-protector it needs.

One highly rated recruit who came off of Gonzaga's bench last season wasn’t enough for Wake Forest .

The 7-foot, 240-pounder played in 24 games last season for Gonzaga, averaging 4.8 minutes per game. He had season highs in minutes (19) and points (16) against Eastern Oregon, an NAIA member. Reid’s season-high in rebounds was eight, coming in his debut for Gonzaga when he had eight points and eight rebounds against North Florida.

Reid spent his freshman season at LSU and transferred to Gonzaga in light of Will Wade’s firing. One of Reid’s best games actually came against the Deacons; he had 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting in LSU’s 75-61 win over the Deacons in the Emerald Coast Classic.

The Richmond, Va., native started all 34 games for the Tigers in that season, averaging 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game.

Because Reid has transferred once already and doesn’t appear to be a graduate transfer, he’d need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to play next season.

Reid and Sallis were both top-40 players in the Rivals150 for the Class of 2021; Reid’s final ranking was 29th nationally.