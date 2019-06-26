In addition to Florida, Powell recently officially visited Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Oklahoma as well.

A rising senior at Portsmouth (Va.) Norcom, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Powell was also heavily considering in-state Virginia Tech, along with Michigan, UNC, Oklahoma and Maryland.

Powell, a Virginia-based defender who is labeled as the 16th-ranked weak-side defensive end, officially visited the Gators early last week after being offered by cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray just roughly a month ago.

After initially planning to reveal his commitment on 4th of July, Antwaun Powell has found no reason to wait any longer and is now officially a member of Dan Mullen's 2020 recruiting haul.

“It was great. I had a good time,” Powell told GatorsTerritory after his official visit. “I got to spend time with the players. I had a conversation with coach [Dan] Mullen and coach [Todd] Grantham. Coach Grantham is a very good dude."

Powell possesses the traits to possibly scoot back to outside linebacker, but is being recruited to suit up at the BUCK position instead. The three-star prospect has a strong reputation for wreaking havoc in the offensive backfield and backed that up by registering a number of sacks in 2018.

“They like the way I rush. I’m a great pass rusher," Powell said. "They would love to develop me here. They think I can make an immediate impact on the defense."

Powell, who was recently hosted by fellow Virginia native, Kyree Campbell, actually informed Dan Mullen's staff of the pleasant news shortly after the conclusion of last week's visit.

“The highlight was spending time with the players," Powell added. “[I like] everything. It was fun. There was nothing really bad I can say about it.”

With Powell in the fold, UF's 2020 recruiting class now features 18 prospects, with nine of them being tagged with four stars. The Gators now check in with the nation's fifth-ranked recruiting class on Rivals, catapulting them ahead of Georgia.

Joining Morven Joseph, Powell is the second Gators commit who is being recruited to strap up the pads at BUCK.

Tennessee, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Nebraska and Vanderbilt are some of the additional schools that previously offered Powell as well.

UF fans, you can get accustomed to Powell's style of play by viewing his junior highlights at the bottom of the page.

