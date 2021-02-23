VirginiaPreps - Eastern View Rides Big Plays Past Caroline Upset Bid

Entering Tuesday night’s season opener, Eastern View had outscored Caroline by a combined 199-20 in the last three meetings on the gridiron between the two teams.

This time around, the Cavaliers gave the Cyclones all they could handle—and then some.

Josh Logan’s 55-yard interception return snapped a 12-all tie with 2:23 left to play, and Eastern View needed touchdowns in all three phases of the game to hold off Caroline for a hard-fought 20-12 Battlefield District victory at Courtland High School.

“It wasn’t pretty,” Cyclones head coach Greg Hatfield said afterward. “First game back after a long layoff, not much practice time due to the pandemic and the bad weather we’ve had ... we weren’t all that sharp, but we made the plays we needed to in order to win the game.”

Logan’s pick-6 was the second of two huge plays he made in the second half.

After the Cavaliers went three-and-out on the opening possession of the third quarter, Logan appeared to be unsure of whether he was going to field a punt by Caroline’s Shawn Surles or let it roll. But when the ball short-hopped him and hit his leg, he had no choice but to scoop it up and take off. He found daylight along the right sideline, racing in for a 49-yard score to give Eastern View a 6-0 lead.

“I misjudged it,” Logan said of Surles’ punt. “I thought it was going to be short so I tried to get out of the way, but then it touched my leg so I had to pick it up.”