Eastern View Overcomes Errors, Tops Stafford 30-26

First-year head coach Brian Lowery knows his Eastern View football team is going to make mistakes. The bulk of the Cyclones’ starting lineup is made up of underclassmen after all. Lowery probably wasn’t expecting the litany of miscues EVHS committed during Friday night’s nondistrict game against visiting Stafford though. The Cyclones surrendered touchdowns on a kickoff return and a blocked punt, and a lost fumble led to another Indians score—all in the first half. Despite those errors, EVHS only trailed 26-21 at halftime. And following some defensive adjustments and a handful of big plays down the stretch, the Cyclones pulled out a 30-26 victory. “They tried to give me a heart attack tonight,” a grinning Lowery said of his squad. “But a lot of the mistakes we made early in the game got corrected later on, and that’s what impresses me the most about this group. There’s a maturity and accountability there.” EVHS (2-0) led twice in the first quarter, taking a 7-0 advantage on quarterback Caden Huseby’s 53-yard TD pass to tight end Brett Clatterbaugh and a 14-13 edge on Jasian Spencer’s 96-yard kickoff return for a score.

Eastern View’s Jasian Spencer (21) stiff arms Stafford’s Logan Cooper (17) during a game at Eastern View High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Spencer returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in the Cyclones’ 30-26 victory. (DOUG JOHNSON / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT)

However, Stafford (0-2) was opportunistic from the get-go. Following Clatterbaugh’s TD, the Indians’ Brian Glenn returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards to tie the score at 7. The visitors then sandwiched a pair of TDs around Spencer’s to take the lead. After a fumble by the Cyclones’ Jaheim Frye, Stafford went ahead 13-7 on Andrew Koetter’s 17-yard scoring scamper with 2:24 remaining in the period. Then, on the first play of the Indians’ next possession, Edwin Searcy fumbled a handoff, then scooped it back up and sprinted 54 yards up the middle for a TD to put them up 20-14 with 2:05 left in the stanza. “We really got lucky on a few plays early in the game,” Stafford head coach Mo Hampton said. “You could say the ball bounced our way.” The Indians got another lucky bounce when EVHS’ Jonathan Bales had a punt blocked late in the first half. While there were a host of players for both teams in the area, the ball caromed into the arms of Searcy, who raced 44 yards to the end zone to extend Stafford’s advantage to 26-14. Things looked as though they were about to get worse for the Cyclones after Bales fielded a bad snap and was tackled for a 16-yard loss to end the next drive. The Indians had the ball at the EVHS 32-yard line, but Clatterbaugh intercepted a screen pass by Stafford QB Aidan McConnell from his middle linebacker spot and returned it 45 yards to the Indians' 21. “I knew a play needed to be made if we were going to get back in the game,” said Clatterbaugh, a freshman. “And when a play needs to be made, you’ve gotta make it.” Huseby dove across the goal line on a 3-yard keeper four plays later, pulling the Cyclones within 26-21 and effectively swinging the momentum in the home team’s favor.

Eastern View’s Caden Huseby (1) celebrates his 3-yard touchdown run with teammates Brett Clatterbaugh (34) and Jordan Colbert (8) during a game against Stafford at Eastern View High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Huseby’s Cyclones won 30-26. (DOUG JOHNSON / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT)

“We made a lot of mental mistakes,” said Huseby, a senior who rushed for a team-high 52 yards and completed 11 of 23 passes for 180 yards. “But we were determined to get the job done.” Xavier Terrell returned the second-half kickoff 66 yards, which led to a Bales 20-yard field goal that trimmed Stafford’s edge to just 26-24. The score stayed that way until midway through the fourth quarter, when Huseby engineered the game-winning drive. On second-and-8 from the EVHS 37, Huseby hooked up with Adarian Cook for a 33-yard gain down the right sideline. He added a 15-yard run on the next play before hitting Clatterbaugh for an 8-yard shovel pass down to the Indians’ 7. Jayden Williams finished the six-play, 65-yard march with a 7-yard TD run. “I’m just happy I was able to give us the lead for good,” said Williams, a sophomore who was making his first career start at running back after senior Raq Lawson was placed into quarantine Thursday morning due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols. “I was nervous before the game, but I just tried to run with a chip on my shoulder.” Stafford had one chance to retake the lead, taking over at its own 15 following Williams’ score. The Indians were able to pick up a pair of first downs, but the drive came to a screeching halt after McConnell was sacked by the Cyclones' Landon Taylor at the Indians’ 41 and then threw back-to-back incompletions on third and fourth down.

Eastern View’s Landon Taylor (32) sacks Stafford’s Aidan McConnell (18) during Friday’s game at Eastern View. High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Taylor’s Cyclones won 30-26. (DOUG JOHNSON / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT)

The EVHS defense limited Stafford to just 85 yards after intermission. “I keep having to remind myself that we’re young,” Lowery said of his squad. “When it comes right down to it, we’ve got so many underclassmen playing key roles for us. And even some of our seniors are starters for the first time in their careers. They scared me tonight, but you love getting a win above everything else on Friday nights.” Eastern View will travel to Brooke Point next Friday, while Stafford will welcome in Spotsylvania the same night.

Box Score - Sept. 10, 2021 Team 1 2 3 4 Final Stafford 20 6 0 0 26 Eastern View 14 7 3 6 30

Scoring Summary

First Quarter EV—Brett Clatterbaugh 53 pass from Caden Huseby (Jonathan Bales kick) St—Brian Glenn 93 kickoff return (Blake Childress kick) St—Andrew Koetter 17 run (pass failed) EV—Jasian Spencer 96 kickoff return (Bales kick) St—Edwin Searcy 54 run (Childress kick) Second Quarter St—Searcy 44 blocked punt return (kick failed) EV—Huseby 3 run (Bales kick). Third Quarter EV—Bales 20 field goal Fourth Quarter EV—Jayden Williams 7 run (run failed)

Team Statistics St EV First downs 10 11 Rushes-yards 20-41 38-99 Passing yards 175 180 Comp-Att-Int 16-27-1 11-23-0 Punts-avg. 5-25.4 2-29.0 Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-3 Penalties-yards 6-60 8-65

Individual Statistics