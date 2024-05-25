Playing on an overcast and cool evening, the Eastern Montgomery Mustangs defeated the visiting Chargers of Bath County 10-1 in an opening round baseball game in the Pioneer District Tournament.

The Mustangs got a stellar pitching performance from Austin Tate. He went 5.1 innings, striking out 11, walked two and surrendered just two hits. He went one for three at the plate knocking in two and scored a run. Coltin Conner would come in relief of Caleb Jones to shut down the Chargers. He went 1.1 inns. striking out two. Conner at the plate was two for four with three RBi. Marshall Tate chipped in with two hits , two runs scored and an RBi.

Bath County scored their only run in their top of the sixth as Remington Gordon walked with the bases loaded. The Chargers got their two hits from, Bransen Gordon and Greyson Walton. Issac Ingraham was the starter and losing pitcher. He went five innings, gave up nine hits , nine runs and walked five.

Eastern Montgomery scored four runs in the second, plus three in the third. They would secure the victory with three runs in their half of the sixth.

“This was a good team win today," said Mustangs Head Coach Jonathan Hagee. “Austin Tate pitched really well and everyone got to play.”

The Mustangs' win improves their record to 14-5 and the 14 wins tied the all-time school record for victories in a season. That record was set back in 2002.

They will now play at Narrows in the semifinals of the district tourney.



