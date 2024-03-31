The Auburn Eagles went on the road and defeated the hosting Indians of Rural Retreat, 8-4 in a non-district baseball matchup on March 25th.

Pitcher Brody Hensel went four innings to pick up the win. Hensel struck out 10 while walking just two. He surrendered one run on five hits.

Additionally, Hensel helped himself at the plate with two hits, knocked in two runs and scored a run.

Rural Retreat had a total of nine hits as Brody Childers led them with two base knocks. Trevor Shelton was 1 for 3 at the plate and drove in two runs. Noah Bandrimer took the loss on the mound as he went 5.1 innings in relief of starter Tucker Fontaine.

The Indians did most of their scoring in the bottom of the seventh as they tallied three runs.

Auburn saw their record improve to 5-1 on the young season.



