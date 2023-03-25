The Auburn Eagles got a stellar pitching performance from sophomore southpaw Jared Lavergne as they defeated Galax 12-1 in a five-inning slaughter rule baseball game.



Lavergne went all five innings, struck out 10, walked no one, and surrendered just four hits. He got offensive support from Zac McGlothlin and Landen Marrs.

McGlothlin had three hits and Marrs two. Both of those players drove in two runs apiece. Lavergne helped himself with a hit and scored two runs. Josh Givens, Matt Altizer, and Talon Mowyer all scored two runs each.

Galax scored their only run in the top of the fourth as Kolton Barnes doubled and scored on a Jayson Stuart single. The Maroon Tide had trouble fielding the ball as they committed six errors. Starting pitcher Will Austin took the loss as he went two innings. He gave up five runs, and five hits, walked two, and threw a wild pitch. Barnes, Stuart, Ayden White, and Riley Jo Vaught had the four hits for the Tide.



Auburn (2-1) had seven players that scored at least one run and seven players registered at least one hit.

"Jared is our ace pitcher and I thought he pitched really well for us, " said Auburn Head Coach Eric Altizer. "Jared won 10 games for us last year as a freshman and he mixed up the speed of his pitches, today. We had a lot of two-strike hits and our lineup from top to bottom came through today. This was a team effort."

Auburn jumped on the Maroon Tide early, scoring two runs in the first, three in the second, and two more in the third. They put the game away by tallying five runs in the fourth.





