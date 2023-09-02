When folks looked at the schedule for this season they saw Freedom v. Varina and thought why wouldn't Freedom win? They are the defending Class 6 champions... they have Jeff Overton back at running back, it is a Class 6 team playing a Class 4 team... this should be a cakewalk for the Eagles and for a half of football it appeared that was the case.

Building a 27-7 lead by halftime the Eagles were impressive and the doubters were coming out on social media regarding the Blue Devils. By the end of the game it was the opposite.

By the end of the game people were questioning how good this Freedom team is compared to the one that won a state title last year. Others were praising the heart Varina showed to not give up and keep fighting to the end.

All were taking a breath after a second half that left this game in doubt to the very end!