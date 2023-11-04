Below, Rivals explores what Duke is getting in the impressive big man as well as what it means for the big picture.

Duke continued to throw its massive weight around the recurring trail on Saturday, when the program added four-star big man Patrick Ngongba , the No. 25 prospect in the Rivals150, to its top-ranked 2024 class.

A big-bodied and deceptively nimble forward with massive upside, the 6-foot-11 Ngongba is capable of dominating in the paint due to his ultra-reliable hands, broad build and soft touch around the rim.

He’s a traditional big in a lot of ways but has shown the ability to make things happen on the perimeter, where he’s a spot shooter unafraid to let a truly open look fly. He’s smart with the ball in his hands, making impressive reads out of the post as well passing up bad shots in favor of high-percentage looks. Ngongba shot 70.3 percent from the floor in 16 EYBL games this year and averaged 12.7 PPG and 7.8 RPG as he helped his Team Takeover squad to a Peach Jam title.

Ngongba has a ways to go defensively, as he isn’t yet a high-level rim-protector despite his length and is a bit limited when drawn away from the basket due to lack of lateral quickness. For the moment, his lofty ranking is based more on potential than consistent dominant production, but the Paul VI High School star has every tool necessary to become a dominant force down the road. Not seen as a one-and-done type player, Ngongba could become a serious NBA prospect as he adds polish later in his college career.