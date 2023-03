Sophomore Micah Matthews has always wanted to play both football and baseball in college, but the recruiting came early on the diamond.

Matthews verbally committed to South Carolina while in November of the eighth grade, and Baseball America has him ranked No. 49 in the country in the class of 2025. What he won’t know for sure for a while is what football options could be in store for the Bridgewater (Va.) Turner Ashby High standout. He is 45 minutes northeast of Charlottesville, Va.