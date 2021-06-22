DT Thompson Wastes No Time Pledging To JMU

Everything came together quickly for Ike Thompson and James Madison.

Before Monday, the Life Christian Academy (Chester) defensive tackle didn’t have any scholarship offers. But by Tuesday, he was the fourth commitment in the Dukes’ 2022 recruiting class.

“It was an opportunity that you can’t pass up on,” Thompson told the Daily News-Record shortly after announcing his decision on Twitter.

Thompson said this past Saturday he attended JMU’s one-day prospect camp after being encouraged by lead recruiter and Dukes rovers coach Eddie Whitley to do so leading into the event.

“So I came up to the camp and I talked to [defensive coordinator] Corey Hetherman,” Thompson said, “and we had a really good connection and I did really well at the camp. After that, I went and talked to coach Curt Cignetti and he said, ‘We really like you and we’ll evaluate your camp performance and your film a little more and we’ll get back to you on Monday.’

“Then, Monday came and Coach Cignetti called me. He was like, ‘Do you love JMU?’ I said, ‘Yes sir.’ And he told me to hand the phone to my mom and he told her that they were going to offer me a full scholarship.”