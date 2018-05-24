Jack Dragum is used to the spotlight.

The Hanover High School senior has earned numerous individual and team accolades during his young baseball career, including being named an honorable mention Rawlings All-American and leading the Hawks to the 2016 4A state championship.

Yet somehow, Dragum continues to top himself.

Thursday night, the UVA commit struck out a dozen Eastern View batters in a complete-game effort as visiting Hanover won a Region 4B quarterfinal game 5-1.

The victory ensures the Hawks’ quest for a fourth regional title in five seasons remains alive.

“I felt good [tonight],” Dragum said. “I was able to pitch off of my fastball and locate it, which was a key for me.”

Dragum gave up a leadoff single to Blake Fox in the bottom of the first inning, but that was hardly a harbinger of things to come. He would end the frame by striking out Josh Woodard looking and Garrett Robinson swinging, and it was mostly smooth sailing from then on.

In the second, Dragum struck out the side in order. In the third, he rebounded from issuing his only walk of the game by striking out Fox and Woodard. He would add a single strikeout to his total in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, then punctuated his dominating performance by punching out the final two batters in the seventh.

Eastern View got singles from Lance Yoder in the fifth and Robinson in the sixth, mustering a total of just three hits against Dragum in the ballgame. The Cyclones scored their lone run after Yoder’s single in the fifth, when he came around to score on a two-out fielding error.

Dragum’s father, Hanover head coach Charlie Dragum, was pleased with his ace’s performance.

“I thought Jack had real good command of his pitches today,” Dragum said. “I was proud of how he battled and stayed in the moment. He put us in a great position [to win the game].”

Offensively, Hanover backed Dragum up by putting plenty of pressure on Eastern View starter Wesley Payne, forcing the Cyclones to play from behind from the start.

In the top of the first, a bloop single by Dragum, a bunt single by Nick Zona and a Camden Grimes groundout produced a 1-0 Hawks lead. They added two more runs in the second on a Dragum RBI single and Cole Wallace’s steal of home.

After the rough beginning, Payne appeared to have settled down. The senior lefty worked around a Grimes double in the third and a Will Bowles walk in the fourth to keep the Cyclones close. But the wheels finally came off the bus in the fifth.

Zona’s one-out single ended Payne’s night. Eastern View head coach Daniel Nobbs then inserted Woodard, who was greeted rudely by a Grimes RBI double down the left field line. Grimes followed that up by stealing third base, then came home on Michael Warley’s groundout to make it 5-0 and essentially slam the door shut.

Nobbs could only tip his cap to Hanover and Dragum after the game.

“We took some good hacks, and I’m proud of the way my guys collected themselves after getting behind early,” Nobbs said. “But [Dragum] did pretty much what he wanted to. He located up, he located down, and he located in and out. Sometimes, all you can do is tip your cap to the other guy.”

Eastern View finishes its season at 13-7.

Sixth-seeded Hanover (12-6) will now move on to a Region 4B semifinal showdown at No. 2 seed Powhatan (16-2) on Tuesday night. The Indians jumped out to an early lead against visiting Courtland and rolled to a 17-1 victory in their quarterfinal game Thursday evening.

“[Powhatan] is a great program,” Coach Dragum said. “They have a large community behind them and great players and facilities down there, plus they’re always well-coached. We’ve got five days to prepare really well and control the things we can control.”