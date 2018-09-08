If you like offenses this was the game to go to although I don't believe anyone saw this high scoring affair coming. Lee-Davis was coming off a 14-7 win against a tough defensive team in Godwin. Douglas Freeman was kept to a touchdown against Midlothian in their opener but exploded last week against James River... We knew the Rebels could score but we did not know what we would get from Lee-Davis. What we got was a game that looked like it would be a shootout after one quarter of play. The two teams settled down in the second quarter but in the second half the race was on with Lee-Davis attempting to comeback from a 38-15 halftime deficit. The Confederates almost did it, penalties and a tired Rebel defense let the Confederates get close but the Rebels were always one step ahead... That first half scoring barrage by the Rebels was the difference maker in this offensive minded game.

Confederates warming up after a long wait.

1st Quarter Highlights

Douglas Freeman won the coin toss but elected to defer to the second half. Lee-Davis would start on offense but they would do so without Josh Rice. Rice would come into the game in the second quarter thus confirming suspicions of a suspension of some kind. In that first quarter it was a quarter of Andy Alridge getting a lot of touches with 9 carries and 82 yards on the ground including a 60-yard touchdown. He performed quite well in the absence of Josh Rice but he was not the only one making plays. Zach Lass and Darius Kelly made plays early with Lass tossing the pigskin around and Darius Kelly adding to the Confederates scoring with a 22-yard run. What Lee-Davis struggled with was stopping Freeman... On a Lee-Davis punt the Rebels got on the board first when Pat Taylor raced 88 yards for a touchdown. Taylor would have another big return on the Rebels next possession but it would not go for a touchdown but with good field position it took the Rebels little time to get back in the end zone with Taylor the one punching it in. That touchdown came at the 5:11 mark, by the 5:04 mark the Rebels were back in the end zone. A pooch kick did not go as planned for the Confederates. Liam Simpson recovered the kick and on the first play from scrimmage Simpson was in the end zone cashing in on the Confederates mistake. Every time the Confederates got close, the Rebels had an answer. Lee-Davis trimmed the lead to 6 when the Rebels marched 72 yards down field. It would seem Pat Taylor had his third touchdown of the quarter but the touchdown was brought back due to holding. The Rebels could not punch it in but behind the foot of Adam Notley, they stretched the lead to 24-15 with under a minute to go.

2nd Quarter Highlights

The second quarter had just as much action as the first quarter. As we enter the second quarter the Rebels still had the ball and Pat Taylor finally got his third touchdown of the night when he punched it from 31-yards out to finish a drive that had begun in the closing seconds of the first quarter. The Rebels defense stepped up in the second quarter. They held Lee-Davis to a 3 & out and on the ensuing punt Dallas Hairfield dropped the ball and Thomas Laughlin rushed to the ball to recover it at the Lee-Davis 21! It took just two plays, an 11-yard run by Hayden Pounders and a 10-yard run by Andrew Bland to get the Rebels back into the endzone. The Rebel D kept Lee-Davis from another first down but this time the Confederates went for it on fourth down but the Rebels defense sniffed it out and actually hit Josh Rice for a loss. Rice made up for it however with a defensive play of his own when he intercepted Thomas Laughlin. Rice actually returned the interception for a touchdown but it was called back due to a personal foul against Lee-Davis. On the ensuing possession Luke Shrouds intercepted a pass of his own and the Rebels were back in business on offense. The Rebels with halftime fast approaching had the ball at the 5 when Laughlin fired one to the end zone. Unfortunately for the Rebels the ball found the hands of Coleton Payne of Lee-Davis instead of a Rebel. One play later the half came to a close with Freeman up 38-15!

3rd Quarter Highlights

The Rebels received the kickoff and their first possession of the half did not fare as well as earlier possessions. The turnover bug that began near the end of the second quarter carried over into the third with the Rebels fumbling the ball and the Confederates Christian Cook recovering to spark a third quarter dominated largely by Lee-Davis. With the ball at their own 32 it took the Confederates just six plays to reach the end zone with Lass throwing twice for 18 yards and going with the keeper for 17 yards! Josh Rice however was the one to punch it into the end zone. The Lee-Davis clamped down on Freeman forcing them into a punt which they had not done often in the first half. Lee-Davis nearly coughed up the ball on the ensuing return but was called for an illegal fair catch. It did not seem to phase the Confederates who still made plays including overcoming a sack from Collin Cullop. The Rebels nearly got the ball away from the Confederates on a 2nd & 11 pass play but the interception was dropped. The Confederates marched to the 9 yard line and on second down Josh Rice had the ball, could not find an open lane and put it in the air from the Lee-Davis sideline and hit Andy Aldridge in the end zone with 21 seconds to go in the quarter. However that touchdown was negated by a personal foul against Lee-Davis and on the very next play Zach Lass rushed in from 40 yards out for the touchdown. Even though the two-point conversion failed, the Confederates trailed by just ten points entering the fourth quarter.

4th Quarter Highlights

The Rebels had the ball as the fourth quarter got underway with Andrew Bland and Daniel Bullock making plays but the Rebels could not hit upon the success they had in the first half and had to settle for another Adam Notley field goal with 9:21 to go. Lee-Davis on the other hand made it interesting with another touchdown. The Confederates began from their own 30, survived two pass disruptions but with Lass running and throwing and Rice making plays with his feet the Confederates just kept marching. The Confederates moved it all the way to the 10 and with 5:12 to go the comeback was definitely on as the Confederates Rice punched it in for the score and without the PAT the Rebels lead was trimmed again, 41-34! Critical point of the game... Rebels nursing a touchdown lead, momentum squarely in the favor of the Confederates and time running out... How does Douglas Freeman respond? Well the Rebels recover the onside kick and on the first play Daniel Bullock trucks 31 yards to the Lee-Davis 24. Pat Taylor follows that up with a 9 yard run and from the 15 with a little over four minutes to go, the Rebels score their first touchdown of the second half with Bullock punching it in. Lee-Davis would not go quietly despite being down by two touchdowns. On the second play Lass hits Jordan Watkins with an 18-yard pass and follows that up with an 8-yard pass. Chase Stattleman picked up the first down on a 4-yard run for the Confederates and Lee-Davis was in business at the Freeman 35. 1st pass fell incomplete. 2nd down pass is good to Coleton Payne for 8 yards. 3rd & 2 on the 27 the Confederates are hit with a penalty but it is declined. 4th & 4 on the 29, Confederates need the first to give themselves any hope of the comeback but with 2:36 to go the pass falls incomplete! The Rebels run two plays and are able to run out the clock hanging onto the 48-34 win although the Confederates certainly made it interesting in the second half.

Douglas Freeman Rebels 48, Lee-Davis Confederates 34 - Scoring Summary Time Play Scoring 8:56 1Q (DSF)Pat Taylor 88-yard punt return. PAT Fail. Douglas Freeman 7-0 7:00 1Q (LD)Andy Aldridge 60-yard run. Christian Trigo PAT. Lee-Davis 7-6 5:11 1Q (DSF)Pat Taylor 5-yard run. Adam Notley PAT. Douglas Freeman 13-7 5:04 1Q (DSF)Liam Simpson 28-yard pass from Thomas Laughlin. Adam Notley PAT. Douglas Freeman 21-7 3:20 1Q (LD)Darius Kelly 22-yard run. 2-pt conversion from Zach Lass to Christian Cook. Douglas Freeman 21-15 :46 1Q (DSF)Adam Notley 24-yard field goal. Douglas Freeman 24-15 10:06 2Q (DSF)Pat Taylor 31-yard run. Adam Notley PAT. Douglas Freeman 31-15 6:13 2Q (DSF)Andrew Bland 10-yard run. Adam Notley PAT. Douglas Freeman 38-15 7:59 3Q (LD)Josh Rice 24-yard run. Christian Trigo PAT. Douglas Freeman 38-22 :11.8 3Q (LD)Zach Lass 48-yard run. 2-pt conversion fails. Douglas Freeman 38-28 9:21 4Q (DSF)Adam Notley 27-yard field goal. Douglas Freeman 41-28 5:12 4Q (LD)Josh Rice 10-yard run. PAT Fail. Douglas Freeman 41-34 4:10 4Q (DSF)Daniel Bullock 15-yard run. Adam Notley PAT. Douglas Freeman 48-34

Players of the Game

There was no one one the Lee-Davis side who delivered more than that of their quarterback. Quarterback Zach Lass put up nearly 300 yards of offense with 298! 215 yards came through the air where he was 16 of 32 with only 1 interception. On the ground he was just as effective with 83 yards and a 40-yard touchdown to his credit. Let us not forget the two-point conversion pass he threw. This was by far the best game I've seen from Lass the last two seasons. Where to even begin on the Freeman side? It was a complete team effort with so many making plays from receivers to the quarterback to a team effort in the run game. All that said it is hard to argue with Pat Taylor who continues his strong start to the season. Taylor set the tone early with a 88-yard punt return to put the Rebels on top early and he followed that up with 70 yards on the ground on 9 carries and had two touchdowns in the process... He would have had a third but it was called back due to a penalty. Taylor is a playmaker without a doubt.

Final Thoughts