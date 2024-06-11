The Potomac School (VA) quarterback Camren Boykin, a Class of 2025 prospect, is set to begin an official visit to Temple today, he announced on social media last night.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Boykin threw for 1,810 yards, 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions last season for The Potomac School. Boykin completed 69.7 percent of his passes as a junior. In the final game of the season, Boykin threw for 341 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. As a sophomore, Boykin led The Potomac School to its first Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title since 2011 and a spot in the VISAA State Championship game.

In addition to Temple, Boykin also holds offers from schools like Coastal Carolina, Buffalo and Cornell. Boykin has also received recruiting interest from a number of ACC schools, including North Carolina State and Duke.